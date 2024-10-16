Left Menu

Kejriwal Unveils 'Jan Sampark' Campaign Amid Corruption Allegations

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, launched the 'Jan Sampark' campaign for upcoming Delhi elections. As part of this initiative, AAP members will distribute Kejriwal's letter explaining the 'truth' behind recent corruption charges and his arrest, claiming political motives to halt AAP's governance in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:40 IST
Kejriwal Unveils 'Jan Sampark' Campaign Amid Corruption Allegations
campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Jan Sampark' campaign on Wednesday.

The campaign involves AAP workers distributing letters from Kejriwal to Delhi residents, revealing the 'truth' behind alleged corruption charges and recent arrests of party leaders.

Kejriwal claims the arrests, including his own, were politically motivated efforts by the BJP to disrupt AAP's initiatives for the Delhi populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024