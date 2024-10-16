Kejriwal Unveils 'Jan Sampark' Campaign Amid Corruption Allegations
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, launched the 'Jan Sampark' campaign for upcoming Delhi elections. As part of this initiative, AAP members will distribute Kejriwal's letter explaining the 'truth' behind recent corruption charges and his arrest, claiming political motives to halt AAP's governance in Delhi.
Updated: 16-10-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Jan Sampark' campaign on Wednesday.
The campaign involves AAP workers distributing letters from Kejriwal to Delhi residents, revealing the 'truth' behind alleged corruption charges and recent arrests of party leaders.
Kejriwal claims the arrests, including his own, were politically motivated efforts by the BJP to disrupt AAP's initiatives for the Delhi populace.
