Kejriwal Unveils 'Jan Sampark' Campaign Amid Corruption Allegations

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Jan Sampark' campaign on Wednesday.

The campaign involves AAP workers distributing letters from Kejriwal to Delhi residents, revealing the 'truth' behind alleged corruption charges and recent arrests of party leaders.

Kejriwal claims the arrests, including his own, were politically motivated efforts by the BJP to disrupt AAP's initiatives for the Delhi populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)