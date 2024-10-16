Left Menu

Tragedy in Qana: Rising Death Toll from Israeli Strike

The death toll from an Israeli strike on Qana, a town in southern Lebanon, has increased to 15, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense. This attack mirrors a similar incident in 1996 at a UN compound. The Israeli military has not provided an immediate response regarding the recent strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:43 IST
Tragedy in Qana: Rising Death Toll from Israeli Strike
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Qana has tragically increased the death toll to 15, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense.

No immediate comment has been issued by the Israeli military concerning the recent attack, which took place late Tuesday.

Qana is historically significant for being the site of a devastating 1996 Israeli artillery strike on a United Nations compound, which led to the deaths of dozens of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024