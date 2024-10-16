Tragedy in Qana: Rising Death Toll from Israeli Strike
The death toll from an Israeli strike on Qana, a town in southern Lebanon, has increased to 15, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense. This attack mirrors a similar incident in 1996 at a UN compound. The Israeli military has not provided an immediate response regarding the recent strike.
- Lebanon
An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Qana has tragically increased the death toll to 15, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense.
No immediate comment has been issued by the Israeli military concerning the recent attack, which took place late Tuesday.
Qana is historically significant for being the site of a devastating 1996 Israeli artillery strike on a United Nations compound, which led to the deaths of dozens of civilians.
