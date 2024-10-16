Congress Pledges to Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Omar Abdullah's Leadership

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, reaffirmed the party's vow to revive statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, as Omar Abdullah took office as the region's chief minister. Speaking to ANI, Kharge conveyed his congratulations and expressed contentment with the establishment of democracy after a prolonged hiatus.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged the Prime Minister to act swiftly on the public's mandate, highlighting the need to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as a priority. Mir stressed that fulfilling this promise was essential, urging rapid government action post-delimitation and elections.

Previously, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressed the challenges faced by the region since the revocation of Article 370, calling for the new government to address these issues decisively. Omar Abdullah's swearing-in marks a significant political development in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)