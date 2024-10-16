Battle Lines Drawn for Crucial Uttar Pradesh By-Polls

The Election Commission's announcement of by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies, including significant battles in Uttar Pradesh, has stirred political activity. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad pledged the Nishad Party's support for NDA candidates, highlighting the BJP's promise of 'due respect' for his party.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of evading a fight in Ayodhya, citing a strategic petition and questioning their motives regarding the Milkipur seat by-election. Tiwari claims the BJP's actions reflect their reluctance to engage in this contest.

These by-polls hold significant importance for the BJP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, following a dip in their Lok Sabha performance. Meanwhile, opposition parties, notably the Samajwadi Party and Congress, are determined to challenge BJP's dominance, having already started candidate declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)