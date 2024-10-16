Left Menu

Battle Lines Drawn for Crucial Uttar Pradesh By-Polls

The upcoming by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies, including nine in Uttar Pradesh, will see the Nishad Party supporting the NDA, while Congress criticizes BJP for avoiding a contest in Ayodhya. With BJP aiming to regain its momentum after a setback, opposition parties fiercely prepare for a showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:08 IST
Battle Lines Drawn for Crucial Uttar Pradesh By-Polls
Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission's announcement of by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies, including significant battles in Uttar Pradesh, has stirred political activity. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad pledged the Nishad Party's support for NDA candidates, highlighting the BJP's promise of 'due respect' for his party.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of evading a fight in Ayodhya, citing a strategic petition and questioning their motives regarding the Milkipur seat by-election. Tiwari claims the BJP's actions reflect their reluctance to engage in this contest.

These by-polls hold significant importance for the BJP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, following a dip in their Lok Sabha performance. Meanwhile, opposition parties, notably the Samajwadi Party and Congress, are determined to challenge BJP's dominance, having already started candidate declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

