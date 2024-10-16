Prabowo Subianto's Cabinet Preparations: A New Era for Indonesia

Indonesia's forthcoming president, Prabowo Subianto, engaged potential ministers in discussions on economic and geopolitical matters as he prepares for his Sunday inauguration, according to his spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Prabowo summoned individuals considered for cabinet roles, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Although the cabinet lineup remains unofficial, spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak emphasized the briefings aim to foster mutual understanding with Prabowo.

Key focus areas include anti-corruption efforts and economic growth, with prominent speakers like American political scientist John Mearsheimer and hedge fund pioneer Ray Dalio contributing to the discourse. Prabowo is striving to elevate Indonesia's economic growth to 8% and eradicate poverty, while maintaining a non-aligned foreign policy stance.

