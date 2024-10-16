Prabowo Subianto's Cabinet Preparations: A New Era for Indonesia
Indonesia's incoming leader Prabowo Subianto is briefing potential ministers on economic and geopolitical issues before his inauguration. The discussions focus on anti-corruption and accelerating economic growth. Notable figures like John Mearsheimer and Ray Dalio participated in the briefings. Prabowo aims for an 8% economic growth target and a non-aligned foreign policy.
Indonesia's forthcoming president, Prabowo Subianto, engaged potential ministers in discussions on economic and geopolitical matters as he prepares for his Sunday inauguration, according to his spokesperson.
Earlier this week, Prabowo summoned individuals considered for cabinet roles, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Although the cabinet lineup remains unofficial, spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak emphasized the briefings aim to foster mutual understanding with Prabowo.
Key focus areas include anti-corruption efforts and economic growth, with prominent speakers like American political scientist John Mearsheimer and hedge fund pioneer Ray Dalio contributing to the discourse. Prabowo is striving to elevate Indonesia's economic growth to 8% and eradicate poverty, while maintaining a non-aligned foreign policy stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC Bans Sri Lanka Cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama for Anti-Corruption Code Breach
Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids: Kota Divisional Commissioner Under Scrutiny
Sharad Kumar Takes Helm of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit
Uttarakhand's Vigilance Crackdown: Two Arrested in Anti-Corruption Drive
Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Doctor for Bribery in Deoghar