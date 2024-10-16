SKM Gears Up for By-Elections with New Parliamentary Board
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has formed a five-member parliamentary board to select candidates for upcoming by-elections in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang. Elections are set for November 13. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang appointed Kunga Nima Lepcha as chairman. Speculation exists about the re-nomination of Aditya Golay.
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has taken a crucial step in preparing for the by-elections scheduled for November 13 in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang constituencies. A five-member parliamentary board has been established to oversee candidate selection.
The board formation was mandated by SKM President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, leveraging powers under Article XI of the party's constitution. The announcement was made by Pawan Gurung, Party General Secretary at headquarters.
Leading the parliamentary board is SKM Working President Kunga Nima Lepcha, with senior ministers Sonam Lama, Arun Kumar Upreti, Bhoj Raj Rai, and Nar Bahadur Dahal as members. Speculations are mounting about the potential re-nomination of Aditya Golay, the chief minister's son, from the Soreng-Chakung seat.
