Top Health Headlines: From Legal Battles to Breakthroughs

This news segment covers key developments in health: Abbott's optimistic forecasts due to high sales of glucose monitors; legal issues with Moderna and GSK; J&J's talc case verdict; the UK's assisted dying debate; Novavax's paused trials; and Sanofi workers striking over a unit sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a busy day of health sector news, Abbott Laboratories has revised its profit projections upwards, citing a strong performance in medical device sales, particularly glucose monitors. The company aims to continue this momentum amid a growing demand for diabetes care products.

Legal troubles loom large as GlaxoSmithKline files a lawsuit against Moderna for alleged patent infringements related to COVID-19 vaccines. This move comes after similar lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech, signaling an intense battle over mRNA technology rights.

In other news, the UK Parliament is set to engage in a highly emotional debate over a proposed assisted dying bill, while Sanofi faces strikes in France due to plans to divest its consumer health segment. These stories reflect the ongoing dynamism and complexity of the global health landscape.

