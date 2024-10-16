Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's unveiling of a 'victory plan' has sparked controversy, with accusations from Russia that it pushes NATO towards direct confrontation.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelenskiy's strategy could spell disaster for Ukraine. The plan aims to rally international allies and fortify Kyiv at a critical juncture.

While the Kremlin has withheld detailed comments, calling the plan premature, it criticized Ukraine's policies and urged a more practical outlook on resolving tensions.

