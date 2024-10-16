Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Plan Pressures NATO Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposed 'victory plan' is heightening tensions, as Russia describes it as pushing NATO closer to direct conflict. Zelenskiy called for ally support to strengthen Kyiv and resolve the conflict next year. The Kremlin urged Ukraine to rethink its approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:44 IST
Zelenskiy's Plan Pressures NATO Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's unveiling of a 'victory plan' has sparked controversy, with accusations from Russia that it pushes NATO towards direct confrontation.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelenskiy's strategy could spell disaster for Ukraine. The plan aims to rally international allies and fortify Kyiv at a critical juncture.

While the Kremlin has withheld detailed comments, calling the plan premature, it criticized Ukraine's policies and urged a more practical outlook on resolving tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024