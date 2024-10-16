Zelenskiy's Plan Pressures NATO Amid Rising Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposed 'victory plan' is heightening tensions, as Russia describes it as pushing NATO closer to direct conflict. Zelenskiy called for ally support to strengthen Kyiv and resolve the conflict next year. The Kremlin urged Ukraine to rethink its approach.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's unveiling of a 'victory plan' has sparked controversy, with accusations from Russia that it pushes NATO towards direct confrontation.
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelenskiy's strategy could spell disaster for Ukraine. The plan aims to rally international allies and fortify Kyiv at a critical juncture.
While the Kremlin has withheld detailed comments, calling the plan premature, it criticized Ukraine's policies and urged a more practical outlook on resolving tensions.
