Power Play: Manoj Jarange and the Maratha Vote in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the consolidation of Maratha votes is shaking up the political scene as established parties scramble to connect with quota activist Manoj Jarange. Amidst preparations for the state assembly elections, Jarange's influence over the Maratha community holds undeniable sway in deciding the electoral outcomes.

As the election schedule was unveiled, Jarange announced plans to interview candidates seeking his support, setting the stage for potential shifts in voter allegiances. Leaders from various parties have courted Jarange, recognizing his capability to sway the vote towards or against those opposed to Maratha reservations.

Complicating the scenario further, political analysts indicate that splits within key parties—Shiv Sena and NCP—have altered Maharashtra's political dynamics. As alliances between BJP-led NDA and Congress-led MVA reduce the chances of obtaining candidacies, potential candidate rebellions loom. The influence of Jarange, therefore, has become more critical, with political leaders striving to secure his endorsement.

(With inputs from agencies.)