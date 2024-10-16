Left Menu

Power Struggle Intensifies in Haryana Congress: Hooda Gains Support from MLAs

In a significant political maneuver, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda garnered support from 31 Congress MLAs ahead of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting. This comes amidst internal party dissent post-election, as some leaders advocate for new leadership following Congress’s loss in the Haryana assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:33 IST
Power Struggle Intensifies in Haryana Congress: Hooda Gains Support from MLAs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda received robust backing from 31 Congress legislators on the eve of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting.

This gathering marked the party's first significant internal rally since suffering a disappointing election result, securing only 38 seats out of 90.

The show of support for Hooda highlights a resistance to calls within the party for a younger leadership, as internal observers are set to determine future leadership of the Haryana Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024