Power Struggle Intensifies in Haryana Congress: Hooda Gains Support from MLAs
In a significant political maneuver, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda garnered support from 31 Congress MLAs ahead of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting. This comes amidst internal party dissent post-election, as some leaders advocate for new leadership following Congress’s loss in the Haryana assembly elections.
In a significant political development in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda received robust backing from 31 Congress legislators on the eve of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting.
This gathering marked the party's first significant internal rally since suffering a disappointing election result, securing only 38 seats out of 90.
The show of support for Hooda highlights a resistance to calls within the party for a younger leadership, as internal observers are set to determine future leadership of the Haryana Congress.
