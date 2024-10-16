Power Struggle Intensifies in Haryana Congress: Hooda Gains Support from MLAs

In a significant political development in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda received robust backing from 31 Congress legislators on the eve of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting.

This gathering marked the party's first significant internal rally since suffering a disappointing election result, securing only 38 seats out of 90.

The show of support for Hooda highlights a resistance to calls within the party for a younger leadership, as internal observers are set to determine future leadership of the Haryana Congress.

