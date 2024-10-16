Biden Reschedules Angola Trip Amid Hurricane Disruption
President Joe Biden will head to Germany this Thursday, altering his schedule due to Hurricane Milton. A planned visit to Angola has been postponed, with White House communications confirming it will take place in early December.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:40 IST
President Joe Biden is set to depart for Germany on Thursday, a trip initially postponed due to Hurricane Milton's impact on the U.S.
Originally, President Biden had planned to visit both Germany and Angola. However, the White House confirmed the Angola visit has been rescheduled for early December.
This announcement was made by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a routine press briefing, outlining adjustments to Biden's international itinerary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
