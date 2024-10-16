Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada's Stance on Alleged Indian Interference
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned India's alleged interference in Canadian sovereignty, linking it to the murder of a Sikh leader. Canada's expulsion of six Indian diplomats intensified the year-long diplomatic dispute. India has refuted the claims and responded by expelling six Canadian diplomats.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a strong condemnation of what he terms India's 'horrific mistake' regarding its alleged interference in Canada's sovereignty. The accusation comes in the wake of Canada expelling six Indian diplomats, linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader within Canadian borders.
Trudeau's remarks mark the pinnacle of a year-long diplomatic standoff between the two nations, raising concerns over potential further escalations. The situation unfolded after the Prime Minister's testimony in an independent probe into foreign interference in Canadian politics.
While Ottawa considers additional measures to secure its citizens, India has categorically denied the allegations and responded with the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats in a reciprocal move, adding further strain to bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Calls Out 'Love Jihad' as Threat to National Sovereignty
Election Interference: Pro-Kremlin Forces Target Moldova's EU Aspirations
North Korea's Bold Stance on Sovereignty and Defense
Historic Handback: UK Returns Chagos Islands Sovereignty to Mauritius
UK agrees to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius, reports AP.