Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada's Stance on Alleged Indian Interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a strong condemnation of what he terms India's 'horrific mistake' regarding its alleged interference in Canada's sovereignty. The accusation comes in the wake of Canada expelling six Indian diplomats, linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader within Canadian borders.

Trudeau's remarks mark the pinnacle of a year-long diplomatic standoff between the two nations, raising concerns over potential further escalations. The situation unfolded after the Prime Minister's testimony in an independent probe into foreign interference in Canadian politics.

While Ottawa considers additional measures to secure its citizens, India has categorically denied the allegations and responded with the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats in a reciprocal move, adding further strain to bilateral ties.

