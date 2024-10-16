Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada's Stance on Alleged Indian Interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned India's alleged interference in Canadian sovereignty, linking it to the murder of a Sikh leader. Canada's expulsion of six Indian diplomats intensified the year-long diplomatic dispute. India has refuted the claims and responded by expelling six Canadian diplomats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:56 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Canada's Stance on Alleged Indian Interference
Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a strong condemnation of what he terms India's 'horrific mistake' regarding its alleged interference in Canada's sovereignty. The accusation comes in the wake of Canada expelling six Indian diplomats, linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader within Canadian borders.

Trudeau's remarks mark the pinnacle of a year-long diplomatic standoff between the two nations, raising concerns over potential further escalations. The situation unfolded after the Prime Minister's testimony in an independent probe into foreign interference in Canadian politics.

While Ottawa considers additional measures to secure its citizens, India has categorically denied the allegations and responded with the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats in a reciprocal move, adding further strain to bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024