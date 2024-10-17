Vance's Election Stance: A Controversial Stand on Trump's 2020 Loss

After weeks of evasion, Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance made an unequivocal statement supporting the false claims that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election.

At a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Vance reiterated his stance that Trump didn't lose, though he attributed the election outcome to tech company censorship rather than voter fraud.

This assertion by Vance, a first-term U.S. senator, has rekindled media focus as Pennsylvania remains a pivotal battleground state for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)