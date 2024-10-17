Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term in Haryana: A New Chapter for BJP

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time, leading the BJP-led government following the assembly elections. Several prominent political figures attended the ceremony, including Prime Minister Modi. A significant NDA meeting is scheduled in Chandigarh post-ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:46 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini took the oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second term under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its third consecutive government in the state by winning 48 of the 90 seats in the recent assembly elections, while the Congress managed to secure 37 seats. High-profile political leaders graced the occasion, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states, such as Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, and Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, were present, as were NDA leaders including Andhra Pradesh's CM Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde. The BJP Legislature Party in Haryana elected Saini as their leader in a meeting spearheaded by Amit Shah in Chandigarh, where a crucial NDA meeting is also slated to follow the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

