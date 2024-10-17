Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Tripura: Opposition Alleges BJP Rift

In Tripura, opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury claims BJP leaders are attempting to unseat Chief Minister Manik Saha. He highlights recent crimes as evidence of governance issues, calling for Saha to fulfill his responsibilities. The BJP insists on Saha's stability, while Congress voices concern over law and order.

Political tensions are escalating in Tripura as opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury accuses a faction within the BJP of trying to remove Chief Minister Manik Saha from his position. Speaking in the assembly, Chaudhury highlighted a string of criminal incidents as evidence of poor governance and urged Saha to control his party members.

Despite Chaudhury's allegations, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty maintained that the party is steady and dismissed the claims as attempts to mislead the public. Chakraborty emphasized that Manik Saha will fulfill his five-year term, pointing to the BJP's dominant position since the 2018 elections.

Adding to the political strife, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has raised alarms over the deteriorating law and order situation, citing recent ethnic clashes and a troubling custodial death. The TPCC has demanded Saha's resignation, threatening to initiate significant protests beginning October 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

