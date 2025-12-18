Contentious Bill to Replace MGNREGA Faces Stiff Opposition in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha began deliberations on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition parties opposed the legislation, pressing for it to be sent to a Select Committee for further scrutiny.

The bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha, has sparked significant debate in Rajya Sabha, with discussions expected to extend beyond midnight. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed his party's determination to restore MGNREGA to its original form if they regain power, aiming to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi's name and principles.

The bill proposes 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household, increasing from 100 days. The funding pattern will be 60:40 between Central and State Governments, but 90:10 for North Eastern, Himalayan States, and select Union Territories. Congress is planning nationwide protests against what they view as centralizing tendencies in the new bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)