Left Menu

Contentious Bill to Replace MGNREGA Faces Stiff Opposition in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha debated the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA, leading to opposition demands for a Select Committee review. Congress vows to restore the original MGNREGA if they return to power, amid protests against the perceived central control of the new bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:57 IST
Contentious Bill to Replace MGNREGA Faces Stiff Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Parliament building (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha began deliberations on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition parties opposed the legislation, pressing for it to be sent to a Select Committee for further scrutiny.

The bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha, has sparked significant debate in Rajya Sabha, with discussions expected to extend beyond midnight. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed his party's determination to restore MGNREGA to its original form if they regain power, aiming to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi's name and principles.

The bill proposes 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household, increasing from 100 days. The funding pattern will be 60:40 between Central and State Governments, but 90:10 for North Eastern, Himalayan States, and select Union Territories. Congress is planning nationwide protests against what they view as centralizing tendencies in the new bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025