Strong Opposition Boosts Democratic Proceedings in Haryana

In a significant nod to the democratic process, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stressed the vital role of the opposition during the Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly on Thursday. He underscored that the opposition has a duty to question the government's policies, offer alternative suggestions, and ensure public concerns are voiced within the House.

Marking the commencement of the session, Saini extended a warm welcome to former Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, who has taken the mantle of Leader of the Opposition. Saini expressed his belief that Hooda's extensive experience would enrich the assembly debates, making them more meaningful and constructive.

In response, Hooda, a seasoned Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister, praised Saini's inclusive approach. Highlighting that political disagreements should never overshadow public welfare, Hooda remarked that while the majority will implement policies, the opposition must be allowed to voice its concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)