Strong Opposition Boosts Democratic Proceedings in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of a strong opposition in democracy during the Winter Session of the Assembly. He welcomed Bhupender Singh Hooda as the Leader of the Opposition, noting that his experience will enhance Assembly proceedings. Saini stressed that while political differences exist, public interest should prevail.
- Country:
- India
In a significant nod to the democratic process, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stressed the vital role of the opposition during the Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly on Thursday. He underscored that the opposition has a duty to question the government's policies, offer alternative suggestions, and ensure public concerns are voiced within the House.
Marking the commencement of the session, Saini extended a warm welcome to former Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, who has taken the mantle of Leader of the Opposition. Saini expressed his belief that Hooda's extensive experience would enrich the assembly debates, making them more meaningful and constructive.
In response, Hooda, a seasoned Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister, praised Saini's inclusive approach. Highlighting that political disagreements should never overshadow public welfare, Hooda remarked that while the majority will implement policies, the opposition must be allowed to voice its concerns.
