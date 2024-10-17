A Historic Oath: Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term as Haryana's CM
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana's chief minister for the second time in a ceremony attended by top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi. Thousands of supporters and dignitaries gathered for the event, which featured traditional music and heavy security, marking the BJP's third consecutive government formation in the state.
- Country:
- India
Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time, leading a BJP government for the third consecutive term. The grand oath-taking ceremony took place in Panchkula, adorned by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, drawing thousands of BJP supporters from across the state.
The elaborate event, set up to accommodate over 50,000 people, featured traditional Haryanvi music and extensive security arrangements. Flex boards welcoming attendees lined the roads, while a vast multicolour 'pandal' hosted VVIPs and prominent political figures.
Traffic surged as public transport delivered enthusiastic BJP supporters to the site. Meanwhile, the party projected confidence in its 'double-engine government' strategy, promising expanded development for Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand's Hazaribag.
Narendra Modi Congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on Becoming Japan's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi Celebrates a Decade of Swachh Bharat Mission
1.3 crore families so far registered under roof-top solar scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.