A Historic Oath: Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term as Haryana's CM

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time, leading a BJP government for the third consecutive term. The grand oath-taking ceremony took place in Panchkula, adorned by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, drawing thousands of BJP supporters from across the state.

The elaborate event, set up to accommodate over 50,000 people, featured traditional Haryanvi music and extensive security arrangements. Flex boards welcoming attendees lined the roads, while a vast multicolour 'pandal' hosted VVIPs and prominent political figures.

Traffic surged as public transport delivered enthusiastic BJP supporters to the site. Meanwhile, the party projected confidence in its 'double-engine government' strategy, promising expanded development for Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)