A sweeping review has concluded that the U.S. Secret Service has become ineffective and needs reform. This conclusion follows an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, highlighting the need for changes to prevent future incidents.

Homeowners in Florida, like Jim Tynan, face surging insurance costs post-hurricanes. Numerous agencies have denied coverage, signaling a looming industry crisis.

With Kamala Harris or Donald Trump poised for election, shifts in the federal judiciary's composition are less likely due to extensive appointments under Presidents Biden and Trump. Meanwhile, President Biden's latest push has forgiven $4.5 billion in student debt for public workers, progressing his debt relief promise despite legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)