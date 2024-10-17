Left Menu

Brazil's Political Tug-of-War: Costa Neto's Challenge

Valdemar Costa Neto, leader of Brazil's Liberal Party, grapples with a court order forbidding contact with Jair Bolsonaro, complicating 2026 election strategies. Despite challenges, he's optimistic about increasing the party's influence, hoping for a global conservative boost with a Donald Trump victory.

17-10-2024
Brazil's political landscape is facing challenges as Valdemar Costa Neto, head of the Liberal Party, navigates a court-mandated ban on communicating with Jair Bolsonaro. This constraint complicates planning for the 2026 presidential election. Costa Neto remains hopeful that a constitutional amendment might reverse Bolsonaro's electoral ineligibility.

Costa Neto acknowledges the charismatic draw of Bolsonaro, yet recognizes the difficulty in appealing to centrist voters crucial for the 2026 race. Despite these hurdles, Costa Neto expresses confidence in the party's growth, citing recent municipal election successes and the possibility of becoming the Senate's largest party by 2026.

Amidst the internal party dynamics, the international scene offers another angle; Costa Neto anticipates that a victory for Donald Trump in the U.S. will invigorate right-wing movements globally. This, he believes, could create favorable conditions for conservatives in Brazil as they face judicial scrutiny.

