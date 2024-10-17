Left Menu

Experience Over Experiment: Wickremesinghe's Call for Economic Stability

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged voters to elect his former economic recovery team in the upcoming elections, citing the importance of experienced leadership in preventing another financial collapse. Though not contesting, Wickremesinghe emphasized the necessity for a qualified team as the nation approaches critical economic milestones.

Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a bid to safeguard Sri Lanka from another economic downfall, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe called on voters to elect his seasoned economic team in the forthcoming parliamentary election scheduled for November 14. During his first public address since his electoral defeat, Wickremesinghe stressed that experience is key to steering the nation towards economic recovery.

Sri Lanka, which plunged into bankruptcy in 2022, was guided to a precarious stability under Wickremesinghe's leadership. He reminded citizens of the urgent financial targets that the country must achieve, including a state revenue target of 15% by 2027 and servicing debts by 2028.

Despite stepping back from contesting a parliamentary seat, Wickremesinghe remains a pivotal political figure urging citizens to choose experienced hands. The ruling National People's Power party aims for a strong mandate, targeting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming election, which seeks to fill a 225-member Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

