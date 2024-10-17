Left Menu

Congress Veteran Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns After 70-Year Family Legacy

Ajay Singh Yadav, a senior Congress leader, has resigned from his roles, ending a 70-year family association with the party. Disillusioned with the leadership, Yadav cited dissatisfaction after Sonia Gandhi's departure. The development follows Congress securing 37 seats against BJP's 48 in Haryana's latest elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:36 IST
Congress Veteran Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns After 70-Year Family Legacy
Congress leader Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shake-up, veteran Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav has tendered his resignation from the party, citing discontent with the leadership. Yadav announced on X that he has formally stepped down from his position as chairman of the AICC OBC Department and has relinquished his primary membership of the Congress.

Yadav's decision, he revealed, was particularly arduous, given his family's long-standing ties with the Congress, which stretch back 70 years. His decision marks an end to a political legacy that began with his father, the late Rao Abhey Singh, who became an MLA in 1952. Yadav expressed his disenchantment with the party's high command following Sonia Gandhi's resignation.

Notably, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav has a distinguished political history, having won five consecutive Assembly elections from Rewari, Haryana, in the years 1991, 1996, 2000, 2005, and 2009. The Congress party currently holds 37 seats in Haryana, while the BJP secured 48 seats to form its third government term in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024