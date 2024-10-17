Congress Veteran Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns After 70-Year Family Legacy

In a significant political shake-up, veteran Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav has tendered his resignation from the party, citing discontent with the leadership. Yadav announced on X that he has formally stepped down from his position as chairman of the AICC OBC Department and has relinquished his primary membership of the Congress.

Yadav's decision, he revealed, was particularly arduous, given his family's long-standing ties with the Congress, which stretch back 70 years. His decision marks an end to a political legacy that began with his father, the late Rao Abhey Singh, who became an MLA in 1952. Yadav expressed his disenchantment with the party's high command following Sonia Gandhi's resignation.

Notably, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav has a distinguished political history, having won five consecutive Assembly elections from Rewari, Haryana, in the years 1991, 1996, 2000, 2005, and 2009. The Congress party currently holds 37 seats in Haryana, while the BJP secured 48 seats to form its third government term in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)