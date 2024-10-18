Trump and Tim: A Call Over Apple’s EU Penalties

Republican U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump stated he had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding financial penalties imposed by the European Union on the tech giant.

Neither Apple nor Cook have confirmed the authenticity of the call, which Trump mentioned during a podcast with Patrick Bet-David. The EU has recently cracked down on major tech firms, seeking to limit their market dominance.

European regulators ordered Apple to pay €13 billion in back taxes to Ireland and fined the company $2 billion over antitrust violations. Trump used the opportunity to promise Cook that he would work to protect American businesses if victorious in the upcoming election against Kamala Harris.

