BJP Criticizes AAP Over Delhi's Escalating Air Pollution Crisis
BJP leaders have launched an attack on the AAP government, blaming them for Delhi's severe pollution crisis. With the Air Quality Index plummeting, BJP criticizes AAP's policies and slow response, urging support for BJP in upcoming elections. The Delhi government imposes measures to combat the city's declining air quality.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has accused the AAP government of failing to mitigate Delhi's deteriorating air quality over the past decade. Tiwari urged voters in the national capital to support the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, suggesting the AAP administration reacts only when problems arise.
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla further echoed Tiwari's sentiments, claiming that AAP's 'polluted politics' have turned Delhi into a 'poisonous gas chamber.' Poonawalla questioned AAP's actions regarding stubble burning in Punjab and criticized the party's handling of other pollution sources.
As air quality plummets, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 'Poor' and 'Very Poor,' the Delhi government has announced stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan-1 to improve air quality. However, BJP leaders continue to highlight what they perceive as AAP's ineffectiveness in addressing the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Air Quality
- BJP
- AAP
- Pollution
- Elections
- Manoj Tiwari
- Shehzad Poonawalla
- AQI
- GRAP-1
ALSO READ
Georgia's 'Family Values' Law Sparks Controversy Ahead of Elections
Mizoram's Sinlung Hills Council Elections: A Political Showdown
Haryana's Political Wave: Congress Gains Momentum Ahead of Assembly Elections
Political Shifts: Harshvardhan Patil's Move Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Delhi's Green Initiative: Bio-Decomposer Spraying to Curb Winter Pollution