Left Menu

Konkan Coast: Political Shifts and Economic Transformation

The Konkan coast in Maharashtra, once a Congress stronghold, has seen significant political and economic changes. Over the years, Shiv Sena and BJP have gained ground. With improved infrastructure and a thriving economy, the region plays a crucial role in upcoming state elections and future governance of Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:32 IST
Konkan Coast: Political Shifts and Economic Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

The coastal belt of Konkan in Maharashtra, stretching from Mumbai to Sindhudurg, has undergone substantial political and economic transformations over the years. Once a Congress bastion, the influence has shifted to the undivided Shiv Sena and more recently to the BJP. The region, accounting for 75 of 288 state assembly seats, holds political importance ahead of the November 20 polls.

Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane highlights economic self-sufficiency in Konkan, emphasizing export activities and expanded infrastructure. The emergence of entrepreneurship among the youth is redefining the region's prospects, complemented by advancements in connectivity and utilities.

The political landscape is equally dynamic, marked by alliances and rivalries among major parties. Observers anticipate significant impacts from recent developments, including the Shiv Sena's split, with independents potentially influencing government formation. The upcoming elections will test how these shifts affect the governance of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024