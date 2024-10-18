Konkan Coast: Political Shifts and Economic Transformation

The coastal belt of Konkan in Maharashtra, stretching from Mumbai to Sindhudurg, has undergone substantial political and economic transformations over the years. Once a Congress bastion, the influence has shifted to the undivided Shiv Sena and more recently to the BJP. The region, accounting for 75 of 288 state assembly seats, holds political importance ahead of the November 20 polls.

Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane highlights economic self-sufficiency in Konkan, emphasizing export activities and expanded infrastructure. The emergence of entrepreneurship among the youth is redefining the region's prospects, complemented by advancements in connectivity and utilities.

The political landscape is equally dynamic, marked by alliances and rivalries among major parties. Observers anticipate significant impacts from recent developments, including the Shiv Sena's split, with independents potentially influencing government formation. The upcoming elections will test how these shifts affect the governance of Maharashtra.

