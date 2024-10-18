Linguistic Diversity Clash: Tamil Nadu CM Condemns Hindi Month Celebration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced strong opposition to the Hindi Month celebrations held in non-Hindi-speaking states, labeling it a threat to India's linguistic diversity. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan, he condemned such events as an effort to undermine other languages.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted that the Indian Constitution does not accord national language status to any language, including Hindi. He urged the central government to avoid Hindi-centric programs in regions where other languages thrive, proposing that local languages should be celebrated with equal fervor.

The Chief Minister emphasized India's rich tapestry of 1700 languages, advocating for events that recognize and uphold the classical languages cherished by different states. He called for the cancellation of Hindi-centric celebrations in Chennai and instead, the promotion of Tamil and other local languages to maintain cultural harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)