Linguistic Diversity Clash: Tamil Nadu CM Condemns Hindi Month Celebration
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin fiercely criticized the Hindi Month celebrations in non-Hindi-speaking regions, urging for a more inclusive approach that embraces all local languages. He expressed concerns over linguistic diversity and suggested celebrating local language months to honor India's diverse linguistic heritage.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced strong opposition to the Hindi Month celebrations held in non-Hindi-speaking states, labeling it a threat to India's linguistic diversity. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan, he condemned such events as an effort to undermine other languages.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted that the Indian Constitution does not accord national language status to any language, including Hindi. He urged the central government to avoid Hindi-centric programs in regions where other languages thrive, proposing that local languages should be celebrated with equal fervor.
The Chief Minister emphasized India's rich tapestry of 1700 languages, advocating for events that recognize and uphold the classical languages cherished by different states. He called for the cancellation of Hindi-centric celebrations in Chennai and instead, the promotion of Tamil and other local languages to maintain cultural harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Launches Prime Minister's Internship Scheme
India clearly at the sweet spot, says Prime Minister at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
1.3 crore families so far registered under roof-top solar scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
India's growth inclusive, 250 million pulled out of poverty, says Prime Minister Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
A New Horizon: Prime Minister Internship Scheme Launch