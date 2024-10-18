Left Menu

Linguistic Diversity Clash: Tamil Nadu CM Condemns Hindi Month Celebration

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin fiercely criticized the Hindi Month celebrations in non-Hindi-speaking regions, urging for a more inclusive approach that embraces all local languages. He expressed concerns over linguistic diversity and suggested celebrating local language months to honor India's diverse linguistic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:11 IST
Linguistic Diversity Clash: Tamil Nadu CM Condemns Hindi Month Celebration
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced strong opposition to the Hindi Month celebrations held in non-Hindi-speaking states, labeling it a threat to India's linguistic diversity. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee of Chennai Doordarshan, he condemned such events as an effort to undermine other languages.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin highlighted that the Indian Constitution does not accord national language status to any language, including Hindi. He urged the central government to avoid Hindi-centric programs in regions where other languages thrive, proposing that local languages should be celebrated with equal fervor.

The Chief Minister emphasized India's rich tapestry of 1700 languages, advocating for events that recognize and uphold the classical languages cherished by different states. He called for the cancellation of Hindi-centric celebrations in Chennai and instead, the promotion of Tamil and other local languages to maintain cultural harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024