The leaders of Ireland's three coalition parties are set to deliberate over the timing of the next general election, with Green Party leader Roderic O'Gorman proposing November 29 as an optimal date.

As analysts and political insiders have pointed out, November has been anticipated as a likely choice, particularly as voters begin to experience the advantages stemming from the lucrative 10.5 billion euro budget spurred by Europe's robust public finances.

O'Gorman emphasized his desire to bring clarity during discussions with the coalition leaders on Monday, suggesting that this timing would facilitate legislative progress and allow for the dissolution of parliament in early November.

