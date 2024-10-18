Mayawati Condemns Haryana's Sub-division of SC Quotas
BSP leader Mayawati criticizes the Haryana government's decision to subclassify Scheduled Castes for reservations, branding it a divisive move against Dalits. She accuses the BJP of continuing a conspiracy similar to the Congress to weaken and ultimately abolish reservations, vowing to oppose such efforts.
In a sharp critique on Friday, BSP supremo Mayawati lambasted the Haryana BJP government's decision to sub-classify Scheduled Castes for reservations. She described it as a "conspiracy to divide Dalits once again," stirring unrest among the community.
The statement was made following Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's vow to implement immediately the Supreme Court's decision granting states the power to create sub-classifications within the SC category for reservations. Mayawati took to 'X' to express her disapproval, saying the initiative perpetuates division among Dalits and undermines reservation policies.
She noted the central BJP's inaction in reversing this decision as evidence of their shared intention with the Congress to quash reservation rights. Mayawati reaffirmed the BSP's commitment to unifying SC, ST, and OBC communities in their quest for empowerment, pledging ongoing resistance against such "casteist" tactics.
