Justice Sought: Zeeshan Siddique Meets Deputy CM Over Father's Murder Probe

In a bid to seek justice for his father, Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique approached Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the ongoing police investigation. Baba Siddique, an NCP leader, was brutally murdered near Zeeshan's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12.

Following the harrowing incident, police have intensified their efforts, culminating in the arrest of nine individuals connected to the crime, including five who were apprehended during raids in Panvel and Karjat within Raigad district on Friday.

Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde administration, met with Zeeshan Siddique, keeping him informed about the progress of the case with the presence of Crime Branch officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)