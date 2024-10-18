Left Menu

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Sparking Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Signals Potential Cut in U.S. Support

Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of instigating the war with Russia. The former U.S. president suggests he may reduce U.S. support for Ukraine if elected. Trump criticizes Zelenskiy's approach to peace efforts and hints at a shift in American foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:45 IST
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Sparking Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Signals Potential Cut in U.S. Support
Donald Trump

On Thursday, former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of partially instigating the ongoing conflict with Russia. Trump's comments signal a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy, with reduced support for Ukraine if he wins the upcoming election.

Trump, who has been critical of Zelenskiy throughout his campaign, labeled him "the greatest salesman on Earth" due to his solicitation of substantial U.S. military aid since the war began in 2022. Despite expressing empathy for Ukrainians, Trump stated that Zelenskiy should not have allowed the war to start, suggesting Ukraine might need to cede territory for peace.

The former president's remarks on the PBD Podcast suggest a possibility of decreased aid for Ukraine, should he win the November 5 election against Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. In contrast, Harris vows continued support for Ukraine, painting its victory as essential to U.S. national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024