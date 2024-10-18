Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Sparking Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Signals Potential Cut in U.S. Support

On Thursday, former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of partially instigating the ongoing conflict with Russia. Trump's comments signal a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy, with reduced support for Ukraine if he wins the upcoming election.

Trump, who has been critical of Zelenskiy throughout his campaign, labeled him "the greatest salesman on Earth" due to his solicitation of substantial U.S. military aid since the war began in 2022. Despite expressing empathy for Ukrainians, Trump stated that Zelenskiy should not have allowed the war to start, suggesting Ukraine might need to cede territory for peace.

The former president's remarks on the PBD Podcast suggest a possibility of decreased aid for Ukraine, should he win the November 5 election against Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. In contrast, Harris vows continued support for Ukraine, painting its victory as essential to U.S. national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)