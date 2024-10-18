BRICS Summit: Putin's Bold Statements

Russian President Vladimir Putin, days before the BRICS Summit in his country, emphasized that the alliance is not 'anti-West' but 'non-West', aligning with India's position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-23.

In a discussion with foreign journalists, Putin highlighted that BRICS is open to new members and could economically benefit even non-member nations. He criticized the US for attempting to hinder China's growth, likening it to preventing the sunrise. On the Ukraine conflict, Putin deemed setting an endpoint as challenging and unhelpful, asserting Russia's eventual success.

