BRICS Summit: Putin's Bold Statements

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Russian President Putin clarified the bloc is not 'anti-West' but 'non-West', reflecting India's stance. He noted the group's potential expansion and touted economic benefits. Criticizing the U.S., he addressed China's growth and remarked on the Ukraine war's indeterminate timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, days before the BRICS Summit in his country, emphasized that the alliance is not 'anti-West' but 'non-West', aligning with India's position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 22-23.

In a discussion with foreign journalists, Putin highlighted that BRICS is open to new members and could economically benefit even non-member nations. He criticized the US for attempting to hinder China's growth, likening it to preventing the sunrise. On the Ukraine conflict, Putin deemed setting an endpoint as challenging and unhelpful, asserting Russia's eventual success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

