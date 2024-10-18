Left Menu

Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions: Ukraine and Russia's Diplomatic Dance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia will prevent Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons, following remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine, disarmed post-Soviet era, sees NATO membership as a security need. Zelenskiy refuted any current intention to develop nuclear arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST
Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions: Ukraine and Russia's Diplomatic Dance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia will prevent Ukraine from attaining nuclear weapons, responding to a statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's need for NATO membership, given its disarmament of Soviet-era nuclear arsenal. He clarified there was no intent to develop nuclear arms.

Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons in the 1990s for territorial integrity guarantees, which it claims Russia violated by its territorial incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024