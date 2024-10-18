Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions: Ukraine and Russia's Diplomatic Dance
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia will prevent Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons, following remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine, disarmed post-Soviet era, sees NATO membership as a security need. Zelenskiy refuted any current intention to develop nuclear arms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia will prevent Ukraine from attaining nuclear weapons, responding to a statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's need for NATO membership, given its disarmament of Soviet-era nuclear arsenal. He clarified there was no intent to develop nuclear arms.
Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons in the 1990s for territorial integrity guarantees, which it claims Russia violated by its territorial incursions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visits Ukraine in his first trip since taking office and pledging support for Kyiv, reports AP.
NATO's Commitment to Ukraine: Rutte's Inaugural Visit as Secretary General
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's Significant Visit to Ukraine Amid Tensions
Zelenskiy and NATO's Strategic Talks: Ukraine's Battlefront and Victory Plans
NATO's New Leader Mark Rutte Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Offensive