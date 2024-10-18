Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions: Ukraine and Russia's Diplomatic Dance

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia will prevent Ukraine from attaining nuclear weapons, responding to a statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's need for NATO membership, given its disarmament of Soviet-era nuclear arsenal. He clarified there was no intent to develop nuclear arms.

Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons in the 1990s for territorial integrity guarantees, which it claims Russia violated by its territorial incursions.

