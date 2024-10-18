Russia Offers Diplomacy to Bridge Israel-Iran Divide

In a statement on Friday, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's preparedness to mediate between Israel and Iran, despite the complexities involved. He emphasized the importance of searching for compromises to end ongoing hostilities.

Putin highlighted that Russia maintains reliable relations with both Israel and Iran, and expressed a desire for a resolution that satisfies both nations. Recent escalations include Israel's actions against Iran's allies Hamas and Hezbollah, and Iran's retaliatory missile strike on October 1st.

The situation has heightened regional tensions, and Putin stated that Russia is prepared to engage diplomatically if both parties express the necessity for Russian intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)