Russia Offers Diplomacy to Bridge Israel-Iran Divide

President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's readiness to mediate conflicts between Israel and Iran, highlighting the challenges but positing the potential for compromise. Both nations have exchanged military actions lately, setting the stage for further tensions. Putin stressed Russia's willingness to assist if approached by both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement on Friday, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's preparedness to mediate between Israel and Iran, despite the complexities involved. He emphasized the importance of searching for compromises to end ongoing hostilities.

Putin highlighted that Russia maintains reliable relations with both Israel and Iran, and expressed a desire for a resolution that satisfies both nations. Recent escalations include Israel's actions against Iran's allies Hamas and Hezbollah, and Iran's retaliatory missile strike on October 1st.

The situation has heightened regional tensions, and Putin stated that Russia is prepared to engage diplomatically if both parties express the necessity for Russian intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

