The Rise and Fall of Yahya Sinwar: A Ruthless Path to Power

Yahya Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader, orchestrated the October 7 attack on Israel. Rising from humble beginnings to lead Hamas in Gaza, Sinwar was known for his ruthless tactics. His death in a recent Israeli offensive marks the end of a significant chapter in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:59 IST
Yahya Sinwar, the influential Hamas leader, became known as the architect of the October 7 attack on Israel, which ignited the current conflict. Sinwar, who took on a leadership role in August following the death of Ismail Haniyeh, was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by Hamas officials on Friday.

Sinwar's journey began in a refugee camp in Khan Younis in 1962, later becoming a key member of Hamas at its inception in 1987. He earned the nickname 'The Butcher of Khan Younis' for killing 12 suspected collaborators. Despite being sentenced to four life terms for various crimes, including the murder of two Israeli soldiers, Sinwar negotiated a release in 2011.

Upon his return to Gaza, Sinwar swiftly ascended Hamas' leadership, emerging as a dominant force known for his ruthless approach. The attack he planned alongside Hamas' military leader, Mohammed Deif, resulted in significant casualties on both sides and deepened the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

