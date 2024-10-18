Uddhav Thackeray: Rallying Against 'Traitors' Despite Health Setbacks
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, vows to continue his fight against rivals, termed 'traitors', despite health advice to rest. Recently hospitalized, Thackeray remains committed to his political mission, speaking to supporters ahead of critical assembly elections. Two leaders have joined his faction, signaling intensified electoral battles.
- Country:
- India
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), despite medical advice to rest, made a strong public statement against political rivals whom he labels as 'traitors'. This comes days after his hospital check-up.
Health concerns have not deterred Thackeray's spirit, as he addressed party workers outside his residence, `Matoshree', insisting on his mission to challenge adversaries in the run-up to upcoming assembly elections.
Signifying a shift in local political dynamics, Rajan Teli and Deepak Salunkhe Patil have joined Shiv Sena (UBT), gearing up to contest under this banner, setting the stage for fierce electoral contests against incumbents from the rival faction led by CM Eknath Shinde.
(With inputs from agencies.)
