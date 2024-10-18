Political Tensions Flare in Uttar Pradesh over Priyanka Gandhi's Candidacy
Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh criticized Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, labeling her an "escapist" for contesting the Wayanad bypoll. This sparked protests from Congress students' wing, NSUI. Singh, a former Congress member, now in BJP, challenged the Nehru-Gandhi family to an electoral face-off in Rae Bareli.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Political heat is rising in Uttar Pradesh after state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh labeled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra an "escapist" for contesting the Wayanad bypoll.
The comments sparked protests from NSUI, the Congress students' wing, outside Singh's residence in response to his derogatory remarks.
Singh, a former Congress MLC turned BJP minister, has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the Gandhi family to contest elections in their Rae Bareli stronghold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
Political Tensions Flare as Congress' Nyay Yatra Faces Criticism in Chhattisgarh
Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Economic Policies, Highlight Debt Crisis
Political Scandal: Alleged Links Between Congress and Drug Kingpin Unveiled
BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies