Political Tensions Flare in Uttar Pradesh over Priyanka Gandhi's Candidacy

Political heat is rising in Uttar Pradesh after state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh labeled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra an "escapist" for contesting the Wayanad bypoll.

The comments sparked protests from NSUI, the Congress students' wing, outside Singh's residence in response to his derogatory remarks.

Singh, a former Congress MLC turned BJP minister, has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging the Gandhi family to contest elections in their Rae Bareli stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)