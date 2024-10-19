Satyendar Jain's Return: AAP's Battle Against Political Adversity

Satyendar Jain, a key figure in the Aam Aadmi Party, stepped out of prison on Friday, asserting that his incarceration was a ploy to impede AAP's social projects, including the ambitious Mohalla Clinics endeavor and Yamuna river cleanup.

The former minister alleged it was part of a broader strategy to deter ordinary people from political involvement and smear the reputation of Delhi's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, known for his grassroots governance and anti-corruption stance.

Jain, who spent 873 days behind bars before being granted bail, emphasized the party's resolve to combat injustice and serve the public, warning party members of similar trials ahead but remained steadfast in their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)