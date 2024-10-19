Bharat Adivasi Party Announces Candidates for Rajasthan By-Polls
The Bharat Adivasi Party has unveiled its candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan by-polls, set for November 13. Anil Katara will contest for the Chorasi constituency, while Jitesh Katara is fielded in Salumbar. The elections will involve numerous states with results due on November 23.
The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) on Saturday declared its candidates for two contested seats in the forthcoming Rajasthan by-polls scheduled for November 13. The candidates announced by the party will run for the Chorasi and Salumbar assembly constituencies.
The BAP took to X to confirm their choices, posting, "The official candidate for Vidhan Sabha Chaurasi will be Anil Katara!" The party further detailed that Jitesh Katara is their contender for the Salumbar assembly constituency.
The by-polls in Rajasthan will cover seven constituencies including Chorasi, Khinwsar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Salumber, and Ramgarh. Chief Commissioner Rajiv Kumar disclosed the schedule as he announced the by-polls for 48 assembly seats across India, affecting multiple states such as Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.
These significant elections span across fifteen states with Uttar Pradesh seeing the highest number of contests. Meanwhile, dates for assembly polls in other states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been announced, as results for these pivotal by-polls are expected on November 23.
The Bharat Adivasi Party, established before the last assembly elections in Rajasthan, has made substantial electoral gains, including securing the Banswara Lok Sabha seat and triumphing in the Bagidora assembly by-election.
