Omar Abdullah Debunks 'Muslim Party' Label for National Conference

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, dismisses claims of the National Conference being exclusive to Muslims by highlighting the appointment of a Hindu Deputy CM. Emphasizing inclusiveness, he assures service for all J&K citizens under the NC-Congress alliance, despite challenges faced by the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:11 IST
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dismissed the perception of the National Conference (NC) as a 'Muslim Party.' Speaking to party workers in Jammu, Abdullah highlighted that NC had appointed a Hindu Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu, reinforcing the party's commitment to representing all communities in the region.

Addressing the gathering for the first time since assuming office, Abdullah refuted allegations that his party would only serve Kashmiri interests. He emphasized that his government, formed in alliance with Congress, would cater to the needs of all citizens across Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah criticized the spread of rumors suggesting that the Jammu region would be neglected.

The NC-Congress coalition triumphed in the recent assembly elections, marking the first elections since the revocation of Article 370. Amid attempts to weaken the NC, Abdullah credited his party's resilience to steadfast leadership and grassroots support, while acknowledging independent MLAs who joined the government post-elections without setting any conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

