Left Menu

Raj Thackeray's Victory: Toll Waiver Breakthrough

Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, announced a toll waiver for light vehicles at Mumbai entry points following his party's relentless campaign. He calls for the withdrawal of cases against party workers linked to toll protests and urges a meticulous investigation of a molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:48 IST
Raj Thackeray's Victory: Toll Waiver Breakthrough
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently declared a toll exemption for light motor vehicles at five entry points in Mumbai, attributing the decision to his party's persistent agitation against the toll system.

In Thane, following discussions with local police officials, Thackeray touted the toll waiver as a triumph of MNS's efforts, extending congratulations to his party's workers. However, he emphasized the need for withdrawing legal action against them during the protests, querying the years of toll collection and the usage of the accrued funds.

Thackeray also focused on a molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl, urging police to reassess the victim's testimony and ensure a comprehensive investigation. He insisted that political affiliations should not shield anyone from strict legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024