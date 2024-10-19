Raj Thackeray's Victory: Toll Waiver Breakthrough
Raj Thackeray, MNS chief, announced a toll waiver for light vehicles at Mumbai entry points following his party's relentless campaign. He calls for the withdrawal of cases against party workers linked to toll protests and urges a meticulous investigation of a molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently declared a toll exemption for light motor vehicles at five entry points in Mumbai, attributing the decision to his party's persistent agitation against the toll system.
In Thane, following discussions with local police officials, Thackeray touted the toll waiver as a triumph of MNS's efforts, extending congratulations to his party's workers. However, he emphasized the need for withdrawing legal action against them during the protests, querying the years of toll collection and the usage of the accrued funds.
Thackeray also focused on a molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl, urging police to reassess the victim's testimony and ensure a comprehensive investigation. He insisted that political affiliations should not shield anyone from strict legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
