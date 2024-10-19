EU Diplomacy: Ceasefire Hopes Rise in Middle East
The European Union's foreign policy chief highlighted the importance of achieving a ceasefire in the Middle East. Following the assassination of Hamas leader Yaya Sinwar, the EU sees an opportunity for peace. Discussions also consider strengthening the UN peacekeeping mission amid regional tensions.
- Country:
- Italy
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has underscored the urgency of establishing a ceasefire in the Middle East. Speaking at a G7 defense ministers meeting in Naples, Borrell suggested the recent assassination of Hamas leader Yaya Sinwar by Israeli forces might present a new avenue for peace negotiations.
Borrell indicated that alongside seeking a ceasefire, efforts should be made to facilitate the release of remaining Israeli hostages and to explore a sustainable political pathway forward. He emphasized that such developments create an opportunity for robust diplomatic engagement.
In addition, the EU foreign policy chief proposed the potential reinforcement of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, which has been a critical player amidst clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. However, he noted that any changes to UNIFIL's mandate would need the approval of the United Nations Security Council.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Middle East
- ceasefire
- Yaya Sinwar
- Hamas
- Josep Borrell
- UNIFIL
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- peace
ALSO READ
Yahya Sinwar: The Unyielding Leader of Hamas Amidst Conflict
Tensions Surge as Key Hamas Commander Killed in Israeli Strike
Guterres urges global community to repeat ‘utter condemnation’ of 7 October Hamas terror attack
Global Protests Erupt on Hamas Attack Anniversary
Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Official in Lebanon Refugee Camp