Minister's Disowned Brother Arrested in Cheating Scandal
Gopal Joshi, the disowned brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, is arrested following a cheating complaint by Sunita Chavan. She claims Gopal duped her of Rs two crore under the pretext of securing election tickets. Pralhad Joshi previously distanced himself from Gopal publicly and legally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The disowned brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Gopal Joshi, has been arrested by the police in connection with a cheating case.
The charges stem from a complaint filed by Sunita Chavan, alleging a two-crore rupee fraud under the false promise of election ticket arrangements.
Union Minister Joshi distanced himself from his brother years ago, emphasizing this separation both publicly and in court filings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement