Minister's Disowned Brother Arrested in Cheating Scandal

The disowned brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Gopal Joshi, has been arrested by the police in connection with a cheating case.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by Sunita Chavan, alleging a two-crore rupee fraud under the false promise of election ticket arrangements.

Union Minister Joshi distanced himself from his brother years ago, emphasizing this separation both publicly and in court filings.

