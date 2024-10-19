AIMIM Open to Alliance Talks in Maharashtra Ahead of Polls

In a potential shift in Maharashtra's political landscape, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the state wing of his party is open to forming an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming assembly elections. This revelation came after the Maharashtra AIMIM leaders reached out to MVA members through a written communication.

Owaisi stated, "Our state president has initiated the dialogue with MVA regarding alliances. While we await their decision, we must continue our preparations as AIMIM will contest the elections independently if necessary." Despite these overtures, the Hyderabad MP emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the MVA's response.

Shifting focus to electoral developments in Haryana, Owaisi commented on the recent assembly poll results, which saw an unexpected loss for the Congress party. He urged the opposition group to introspect and critically evaluate their strategies, aiming to identify causes of their electoral shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)