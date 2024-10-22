Austrian Political Standoff: Nehammer Tasked with Forming Government Amidst Coalition Tensions

In a move deviating from tradition, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday with forming a new government. This decision followed a national election stalemate with no clear coalition partner for the Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl, whose far-right party won the election.

Despite its electoral success, the Freedom Party, which capitalized on concerns such as immigration and inflation, has found itself isolated as Nehammer's conservative People's Party and other parliamentary parties refuse collaboration under Kickl's leadership. The Social Democrats and Greens, traditional partners, also declined cooperation with Kickl.

With Nehammer struggling to form a stable government, attention turns to the liberal Neos party as a possible coalition member. As of now, no formal deadline exists for establishing a new government, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty.

