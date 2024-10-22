Foreign Influence on U.S. Elections: Divisive Narratives and Threats

Russia, Iran, and China are actively trying to sow division in the lead-up to the U.S. elections on Nov. 5, according to an intelligence briefing. While their influence is not expected to change the outcome, these nations could incite pre- and post-election discord.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence warns that foreign actors aim to erode confidence in the U.S. democratic system through divisive narratives, especially on social media. Their methods have evolved, but concerns about their impact remain high.

AI-generated social media posts are part of these influence campaigns, as exemplified by recent Russian-generated content targeting Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Tim Walz. Intelligence agencies continue to monitor and assess these manipulative tactics.

