U.S. Diplomatic Workforce Faces Cuts in China

The U.S. plans to reduce its diplomatic staff in China by up to 10%, affecting embassies in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Wuhan, as well as the Hong Kong consulate. President Trump's administration is pushing for global diplomatic cuts to reduce government spending, though some reports are disputed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:13 IST
The United States is on the verge of reducing its diplomatic presence in China by as much as 10%, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The reduction would affect staff at the U.S. embassy in Beijing, along with consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Wuhan, and the consulate in Hong Kong.

Sources have indicated that the downsizing could commence as early as Friday, marking a significant shift. However, internal communication from mission leadership has reportedly refuted these claims. Both embassy officials and the U.S. State Department have yet to provide any comments on the matter.

This potential cutback aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative to restructure and reduce the U.S. diplomatic corps worldwide. This move is part of broader efforts by Trump's administration to slim down what he deems as inefficient government spending. The Beijing embassy itself is a sprawling 10-acre complex housing over 1,300 American and local employees from an array of federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

