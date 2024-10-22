Left Menu

Georgia's Powerful Billionaire: Influence and Controversy of Bidzina Ivanishvili

Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest person and a powerful political figure, plays a significant role in the country's politics without holding any formal office. As the founder of the ruling party Georgian Dream, his influence looms large over the nation, caught between Western aspirations and Russian relations, as it heads toward a pivotal election.

Updated: 22-10-2024 20:28 IST
Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest individual and a shadowy political influence, is shaping the country's future despite being absent from public office for over a decade.

Known as a philanthropist and accused of oligarchy, Ivanishvili's influence spans beyond his clifftop mansion in Tbilisi. The 68-year-old billionaire has branded the upcoming election as pivotal to prevent the 'Global War Party,' referring to Western forces bent on conflict with Russia, from steering Georgia into war.

Although many Georgians favor closer ties with the West, Ivanishvili's rhetoric resonates with a faction wary of Russia's power. As 'Georgian Dream' gains traction ahead of elections, concerns about Ivanishvili's control over domestic institutions underscore the ongoing domestic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

