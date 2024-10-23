Left Menu

Senate Hearing Revelations: Quiboloy Faces Allegations of Abuse and Trafficking

Apollo Quiboloy, a Philippine preacher, faced new allegations of abuse in a senate hearing. Accusations include grooming minors and coercing followers for sex. Former members recounted their experiences, claiming manipulation and abuse within the church. Quiboloy, a friend of former President Duterte, denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:52 IST
Senate Hearing Revelations: Quiboloy Faces Allegations of Abuse and Trafficking
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Philippine preacher, Apollo Quiboloy, addressed the public on Wednesday, defending himself against fresh allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking, amidst ongoing criminal charges. Known as the "Appointed Son of God," Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church and faced former church members during a senate hearing.

The inquiry brought to light disturbing claims, including grooming minors for sex, coercing youths into labor for the church, and flaunting government rules. At 74, Quiboloy refuted the allegations, challenging accusers to present their evidence in court. He denied having committed any of the alleged acts.

Former members, like Teresita Valdehueza and Yulya Tartova, shared their harrowing experiences of abuse and manipulation. Valdehueza tearfully recounted her 19-year ordeal, while Tartova described coercion under threats of eternal damnation. Quiboloy remains entangled in legal battles, closely associated with former President Duterte amid growing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024