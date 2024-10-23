Senate Hearing Revelations: Quiboloy Faces Allegations of Abuse and Trafficking

A Philippine preacher, Apollo Quiboloy, addressed the public on Wednesday, defending himself against fresh allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking, amidst ongoing criminal charges. Known as the "Appointed Son of God," Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church and faced former church members during a senate hearing.

The inquiry brought to light disturbing claims, including grooming minors for sex, coercing youths into labor for the church, and flaunting government rules. At 74, Quiboloy refuted the allegations, challenging accusers to present their evidence in court. He denied having committed any of the alleged acts.

Former members, like Teresita Valdehueza and Yulya Tartova, shared their harrowing experiences of abuse and manipulation. Valdehueza tearfully recounted her 19-year ordeal, while Tartova described coercion under threats of eternal damnation. Quiboloy remains entangled in legal battles, closely associated with former President Duterte amid growing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)