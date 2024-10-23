Left Menu

The Cost of Animosity in Jammu & Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti advocated for reconciliation between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack claimed seven lives, highlighting the region's ongoing struggle with violence linked to geopolitical tensions. Mufti emphasized dialogue as the key to peace and preventing further tragedies.

Updated: 23-10-2024 17:58 IST
In the wake of the Ganderbal terror attack, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for reconciliation between India and Pakistan, stressing that it is essential to prevent further tragedies in Jammu and Kashmir. The region continues to suffer due to the longstanding animosity between the two nations.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, claimed the lives of a local doctor and six non-local laborers, and left five others injured. These laborers were engaged in a tunnel construction project in the Ganderbal district, a reflection of the harsh consequences of political discord.

Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister, urged both countries to engage in dialogue in the manner once championed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She emphasized that peace is the only solution to the ongoing bloodshed impacting the region.

