The Podcast Pivot: Candidates Bypass Legacy Media

During this election cycle, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have notably bypassed traditional media outlets, including NPR and The New York Times, in favor of podcast appearances. This move highlights the growing influence of podcasts in reaching targeted audiences.

The trend points to a significant shift in media strategy, allowing candidates to engage with specific voter demographics. For instance, Harris appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, while Trump chose "Bussin' With the Boys," demonstrating their preference for platforms that offer direct access to niche audiences.

Despite the shift, traditional media continues to play a vital role. ABC's coverage of the presidential debate and major outlets' presence on TikTok exemplify their ongoing relevance. Experts argue that comprehensive journalism remains essential in providing in-depth campaign coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)