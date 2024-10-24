Left Menu

The Podcast Pivot: Candidates Bypass Legacy Media

Traditional media outlets struggle for candidate interviews as podcasts rise in popularity, allowing targeted, personal communication. The shift has seen politicians like Kamala Harris and Donald Trump opt for podcast appearances over legacy media. However, traditional journalism remains crucial in comprehensive campaign coverage.

Updated: 24-10-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:17 IST
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia

During this election cycle, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have notably bypassed traditional media outlets, including NPR and The New York Times, in favor of podcast appearances. This move highlights the growing influence of podcasts in reaching targeted audiences.

The trend points to a significant shift in media strategy, allowing candidates to engage with specific voter demographics. For instance, Harris appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, while Trump chose "Bussin' With the Boys," demonstrating their preference for platforms that offer direct access to niche audiences.

Despite the shift, traditional media continues to play a vital role. ABC's coverage of the presidential debate and major outlets' presence on TikTok exemplify their ongoing relevance. Experts argue that comprehensive journalism remains essential in providing in-depth campaign coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

